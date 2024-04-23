Biden Ticked Off Papua New Guinea PM with Uncle Bosey Claim

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea is ticked off with Joe Biden for suggesting his Uncle Bosey was eaten by cannibals.

According to Fox News, Biden said, “He got shot down in New Guinea, and they never found the body because there used to be. There were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea,” Biden said in a speech at the United Steelworkers headquarters. Everything he said at that time was a lie, so why not say black men were eating white men falling out of the sky?

Just the News reported that Prime Minister James Marape said:

“President Biden’s remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such,” Marape said in a statement. “The remains of WWII lie scattered all over PNG, including the plane that carried President Biden’s uncle. Perhaps, given President Biden’s comments and the strong reaction from PNG and other parts of the world, it is time for the USA to find as many remains of World War II in PNG as possible, including those of servicemen who lost their lives like Ambrose Finnegan [Uncle Bosey].”

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea was not happy with President Biden’s story of Uncle Bosey being eaten by cannibals. pic.twitter.com/NnBMl9W1el — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 23, 2024

