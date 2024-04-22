How Safe Are Guns in the Home? Ammo Has the Answers

While the media and politicians make people fearful of having firearms in the home, Ammo.com dug in and created a fact-based report to clear the air. Naturally, their findings largely debunk false information from the gun-control lobby.

According to recent surveys, 81% of gun owners and 57% of non-gun owners feel safer with a firearm in the home. However, there is much debate about whether this is rooted in evidence.

The two greatest concerns about whether a firearm in the home keeps people safe are unintentional shootings and domestic violence. Let’s look at some stats.

You may be pressed for time, so here are a few of the most important highlights:

Of 17,215 homicides in 2022, only 15% of homicides were committed by a family member or domestic partner .

. There are approximately 49,000,000 households with firearms in the U.S., and only 600 unintentional shootings yearly .

. Fewer than half of all homicides in the U.S. where the victim was murdered at home involved a firearm .

where the victim was murdered at home involved a firearm Twenty-one states have safe storage laws where a homeowner can be punished for having unsecured firearms in the home or if a prohibited person accesses one in the home.

where a homeowner can be punished for having unsecured firearms in the home or if a prohibited person accesses one in the home. 0.002% of children who were in a home with a loaded and unsecured firearm were killed in an accidental shooting incident in 2022.

The report has much more – check it out at this link.

Related