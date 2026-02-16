AOC Pushes Marxism in Munich in Response to Sec. Rubio’s Speech

Secretary Marco Rubio gave an inspiring speech in Munich. The crux of it was a call to return to Western values. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her response, and it was the perfect answer to those who want to turn the USA into a communist nation.

The New York Representative spoke to students at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. She called Western culture “thin,” whiteness “imaginary,” and said the US-EU alliance must be built on “respect for international law,” as if that represents our values.

She is racist and hates our culture, as Marxism demands. The American Evita Perrone wants us to follow international law, which means following the dictatorial UN. It also means wars. She is essentially calling for the complete end of our Constitution.

This woman, an empty suit, is helping to destroy the nation. Amazing!

Whiteness Is Fake, Culture Is Fake, and Our Values Are Those of the World

To the students in Munich, she said, “And so the response that we have to have is, again, it’s material, it’s class-based, it’s common interest,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “There was certainly more openness to what I was saying than probably there would be in years past. We can’t underestimate the appeal of going back to these well-worn grooves. A lot of what we talk about when we talk about a class-based internationalist perspective also means ending the hypocrisy towards the global south.”

She makes no sense with authority and a pretty face. Moderators nod and pretend she makes sense because it suits their narrative.

After railing against “whiteness” for years, Ocasio-Cortez now tells students it’s “imaginary.” She said, “There’s a very big difference between whiteness and national, like your actual culture, right? Whiteness is an imaginary thing. Being German is real. Being Italian is real. You know, being English—these are rich cultural heritages that are based on values, and they are so much a part of what makes our, our cultures and our societies what they are.”

The hardcore left thinks whiteness is real when they are dividing us along racial lines.

AOC’s world order, which she got from her handlers, prioritizes international law and puts America last behind the “global south.”

She wants our values built on anything but US values. She received applause from the Europeans who are moving hard left. AOC falsely claims “international law” describes our values.

AOC reveals what she believes the shared values are bw the US and Europe: “Our alliance can be built on values of democracy and respect for international law.” pic.twitter.com/7VrEkskvyA — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) February 16, 2026



AOC thinks Venezuela is below the equator. Know-nothings applauded.