Sen. Schumer Always Working to Destroy the USA

In 1996, when Senator Chuck Schumer called for voter ID, he thought illegal immigrants were voting for Republicans. Things changed when Democrats realized they weren’t. They now want as many illegal immigrants as possible, and they want them voting for them.

The USA currently has a Democrat party that seeks to have a one-party system. They cynically put forth absurd, illogical reasons for not supporting voter ID.

Throwback to Chuck Schumer in 1996 demanding MORE ID checks to prevent fraud by illegal immigrants and others. Well well well. pic.twitter.com/i5ZF7ZqTMy — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 16, 2026

Schumer will not support voter ID, claiming it is somehow Jim Crow 2.0. Statistics show that states with voter ID have high turnout of Black Americans. His argument is illogical and not based in reality. He merely wants to keep his position. If AOC primaried him, he’d lose, so he is catering to the hardcore left.

The SAVE Act only requires voter ID to register to vote. When Biden’s illegals poured into the country, Democrat operatives gave most of them forms to register to vote.

MSNBC: "71% of Democrats support requiring an ID to vote. So why do you not?" Schumer: "Because it’s Jim Crow 2.0." Anyone who believes this has a single digit IQ.pic.twitter.com/tr5gMH08ao — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) February 5, 2026

Schumer has no core. He’s now playing politics with LGBNTQs and proposing that their flag become the congressionally approved flag. Approving a flag about sex is absurd. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Sunday afternoon that he plans to introduce legislation “to designate the Pride flag as a congressionally authorized flag.”

This way they could fly it on federal property. The only flag that should be flown on federal property is the US flag or military flags.