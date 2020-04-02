AOC says Trump & GOP are responsible for dead Americans

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, blames Republicans and the President for delays in response to the virus and fro dead Americans. But she is the one who told Americans to defy medical experts and patronize crowded restaurants.

Everything she says is a lie in this first clip. Our local leaders didn’t order the vents. President Trump has done nothing but lead and listen to scientists. She says the opposite. She is the one who told us to go to crowded Chinese restaurants.

She said if we don’t go to Asian restaurants, we are racists.

HERE ARE YOUR REAL KILLERS

Obviously, we don’t think Democrats killed people, but we need to expose AOC’s utter nonsense.

Democrats are the ones who ignored the virus.

