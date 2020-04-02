U.N. wants a 10% global tax and a very powerful role in the world

THE U.N. AND WHO

The U.N. has a plan that includes a global tax of 10%. Democrats might like it. There is nothing too big and no tax too large for Democrats. The U.N. has dreams of global rule.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced his “shared responsibility, global solidarity” plan this week.

Although Guterres appears to be tying the new fund, which he calls a “dedicated COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund,” with the massive stimulus package plan, announcing both measures in the same press release.

If countries accept the plan, the United Nations or some similar coordinating agency would be given about 8.7 trillion USD. That amount is 2,900 times greater than the U.N.’s annual budget of 3 billion USD.

The proposed plan would effectively place a global agency, presumably the U.N. itself, in charge of propping up the economies of the world during the coronavirus crisis, placing it in charge of 10% of global income.

WHO

Guterres also wants 100 billion USD for the World Health Organization.

“To be effective, the stimulus package will need to focus on direct and targeted transfer of resources to the most vulnerable households and scaling up health emergency preparedness, social protection, tax abatement, low-interest rates, access to credit, insurance and wage support schemes,” he writes.

The World Health Organization, aka WHO, is corrupt. They lied about the seriousness of the pandemic and did so in coordination with Communist China. WHO helped create the pandemic by serving as China’s mouthpiece. They won’t even recognize Taiwan.

WHO leader Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also overstated the mortality rate of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States already serves as the largest contributor to this corrupt organization. We should stop funding them altogether since they are in bed with China.

