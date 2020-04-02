Dems say the virus is an opportunity to force progressivism through

Democrats see this virus as an opportunity to force the progressive agenda through. Progressives ruin the middle class as can be seen in California but Governor Newsom thinks he can achieve a more robust middle class with his leftist agenda. It’s unfortunate he doesn’t see how his policies have damaged the middle class in his state.

Newsom wants the soul of the nation as do all progressives/socialists.

Newsom said this is an opportunity to “reshape the way we do business and how we govern.”

How about treating it as an opportunity to save lives while not destroying the economy. That seems like more than enough on the plate to me. https://t.co/OIYPRUUlix — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 2, 2020

CUOMO, CLYBURN

Governor Cuomo says we will never be the same again. He’s very far left so you know what he means. Cuomo already said he wanted to change our healthcare into one big [socialist] conglomerate, using the virus as an excuse.

He said, ” sometimes you need an emergency to get the change you want.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn admitted the virus is “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

SPEAKER PELOSI

Let’s not forget Nancy Pelosi’s socialist dream bill which included the following:

THE MOST COMPLETE LIST OF PELOSI’S DEMANDS

bail out the post office

pay off some portion of college loans

$2,000 for every American

limit ICE and border patrol

publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards

permanent paid leave

mandate a federal minimum wage of $15

rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules

no voter ID and anonymous ballot harvesting

require early voting, online registration, vote by mail, and same-day voting (aka voter fraud)

provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining

a full offset of airline emissions

climate change study on aviation

restricting colleges from providing information about illegal aliens

money for Planned Parenthood

the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights

double the endowment for the arts to $300 million

Reinstatement of Obamaphones

digital dollars

Funding for NOAA

$100 million for NASA

$278 million for IRS

On page 127, the Institute for Museum and Library Services is given $500,000,000 “respond to coronavirus” by granting States, museums, territories and tribes “to expand digital network access, purchase tablets and other internet-enabled devices, for operational expenses, and provide technical support”.

Earmarked for an ambiguous “Construction and Environmental Compliance and Restoration,” the bill grants $100,000,000 “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus” on page 18.

$35 million for the Kennedy Center

$300M for Migration and Refugee Assistance

E xtends immigrant visas and work permits

On page 119, Gallaudet University is granted $7,000,000 “to help defray expenses (which may include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance learning, faculty and staff trainings and payroll)”.

Howard University receives $13,000,000 for similar open-ended expenses on page 123. Howard’s endowment fund currently stands at $692,800,000.

Blocks denying funds to sanctuary cities

Expands wind and solar tax credits

On page 88, the “Ryan White HIV/AIDS program” receives an additional $90,000,000, according to language in the bill.

and retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.

Progressivism is socialism/communism. Once it’s in and people see big government as their daddy, you will never get rid of it. It robs you of individual freedom and it is never satisfied. It keeps going left. Big government is corrupt and voracious by its very definition.