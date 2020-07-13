AOC says uptick in NYC violence is because people can’t pay their rent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is complaining that the one billion dollars in cuts to the police department have not yet happened. She also concludes that defunding the police hasn’t caused the uptick in crime.

She doesn’t seem to know that police are forced by de Blasio to stand down.

AOC also falsely claims the bail reform hasn’t resulted in criminals being released.

This silly person, aside from having her data wrong, said maybe the violence is because people can’t pay their rent or are afraid to pay their rent and need to feed their children. “they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

She thinks the United States is Les Miserables.

That is nonsense. It is clear that the violence comes from criminals and communists let loose by de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, to affect radical political change. At the same time, the police are unable to do their job without themselves being charged with some crime.

This is gang violence and communist violence.

Watch:

AOC on increased NYC crime: “Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don’t have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.” pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

People who can’t pay their rent didn’t kill this one-year-old boy:

DeBlasio & Corey Johnson have increased shootings in NYC 600%. The latest cost an innocent 1 year old child, MURDERED on their watch. How many more children must die before they realize their policies fail? @RealCandaceO @JCats2013 @FoxNews @andersoncooper @GLFOP @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/96q8BU6IEn — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 13, 2020