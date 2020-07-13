AOC says uptick in NYC violence is because people can’t pay their rent

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is complaining that the one billion dollars in cuts to the police department have not yet happened. She also concludes that defunding the police hasn’t caused the uptick in crime.

She doesn’t seem to know that police are forced by de Blasio to stand down.

AOC also falsely claims the bail reform hasn’t resulted in criminals being released.

This silly person, aside from having her data wrong, said maybe the violence is because people can’t pay their rent or are afraid to pay their rent and need to feed their children. “they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.”

She thinks the United States is Les Miserables.

That is nonsense. It is clear that the violence comes from criminals and communists let loose by de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, to affect radical political change. At the same time, the police are unable to do their job without themselves being charged with some crime.

This is gang violence and communist violence.

Watch:

People who can’t pay their rent didn’t kill this one-year-old boy:

