This is not a parody — it’s real!

Mark Dice is a comic but this video isn’t a parody, it’s real.

He begins with a former New York Times ‘journalist’ David Kramer who sees the ‘unintentional racism in traffic signals.’ Seriously, he wrote an article for ‘Medium’ on the issue.

He thinks it needs cultural reckoning. White people like to exert control over everything according to him. Recently, when he waited for a light to turn green, he saw a white figure. Racist!

In another instance, Dice notes a tweet by a teacher who claimed ‘2 + 2= 4’ is the result of white imperialization and colonization. After she was wildly mocked, she made her Twitter feed private.

Mr. Dice brought up Scrabble refusing to recognize 236 words they say are racist!

It goes on with the stupidity of today’s ‘liberal.’

Watch: