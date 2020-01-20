AOC smears ordinary Americans rallying for 2nd Amendment rights in VA

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the communist-Democrat star of the party, smeared average Americans who rallied for their Second Amendment rights today in the Virginia Capitol. There were no incidents despite all the fear-mongering by the left.

Her big complaint was there weren’t enough police and she wanted to see them in riot gear. What she doesn’t seem to realize is ordinary Americans don’t need riot police. It’s her communist and socialist comrades who need riot police when they ‘protest.’

.@AOC contrasts today’s gun rights march in Richmond with protests against Eric Garner’s killing: “Why were there almost no police officers” despite protesters “flying confederate flags and [carrying] semiautamtic weapons”? pic.twitter.com/JRL9B76EQW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

Mercy me, where would you start to straighten out her thinking?

I didn’t see one Confederate flag and we have someone on the ground in Virginia. As for the guns, they are allowed to carry semiautomatic weapons in Virginia and that’s the right they are fighting to keep.

Who is this little wench to stifle Second Amendment rights? Her arrogance is stunning.

DEMOCRATS ARE CENTER OR CONSERVATIVE

To a communist like AOC, the far-left Democrat Party is too conservative. Her mind is a marvel to behold. Love how she misquotes Dr. King.

AOC: “The Democratic Party is not a left party. The Democratic Party is a center, or a center-conservative party” pic.twitter.com/6TNAC50nXi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

HATE THE RICH, THEY DIDN’T MAKE THE WIDGETS

The Democrat star was chopping off heads in France in her past life. She is lying to the audience who cheer her hatred and misinformation about the rich. She has no clue what slavery is and if she doesn’t think black and brown people make enough, she should help fork over her salary to them.

“No one ever makes a billion dollars, you take a billion dollars,” she said.

As she “villainized” the rich, she said she wasn’t here to call them “morally corrupt.”

“Life in capitalism always ends in billionaires,” said the icon.

Listening to her irritating voice and her mindless ideology is mind-numbing. Yet, her audience applauded her ill-conceived statements.

AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people …” pic.twitter.com/Y2w3nSfezo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

SHE WANTS THIS CLIP CIRCULATED — AMAZINGLY

She really wants this clip to get around. AOC wants businesses to become “worker’s cooperative.” Capitalism, according to her, is an “unjust system.”

In fact, capitalism has given the greatest number of people the best quality of life of any system out there. The woman is a dumb communist.

AOC says she wants this clip getting out there: pic.twitter.com/qV8sTcxqqM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020