AOC States the Obvious — Texas Will Inevitably Turn Blue

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York vowed at a recent event that it is “inevitable” Texas would flip blue, and she would “make sure we unionize the hell out of this state.”

Of course, she would. The unions are in bed with the Democrat commie party.

On Saturday, AOC was in San Antonio to support commie candidates – far-far-left immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros in the 28th Congressional District and former Austin city council member Greg Casar in the 35th who is far-far-left. The 28th Congressional District seat is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar – who has repeatedly called out the Biden administration over their handling of the border crisis.

“Here’s what’s exciting about Jessica’s race and Greg’s race, is that if we flip Texas, we flip the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to My San Antonio.

She stated the obvious. Texas turning blue is inevitable and the reason for that is demographics and the influx of illegal aliens who are future – possibly near future – Democrat voters. That could be stopped if…if Republicans start FIGHTING!

“Texas will turn blue,” @AOC says to the crowd as they cheer her on. “It’s inevitable!” pic.twitter.com/YZBJHCbx1n — Priscilla Aguirre (@CillaAguirre) February 12, 2022

Ted Cruz responded to her not wearing a mask.

AOC goes maskless all the time, so did all the celebrities at the Super Bowl parties. Masks are only for the peasants. At this point, why aren’t Republicans railing against the biggest threat which is the ill-informed, needy, and/or criminal foreigners coming in illegally to give Democrat commies their permanent electoral majority?

Texas or Florida, once gone, give them permanent power and you’ve seen what they do with it — lock us down, make us mask our faces, inject drugs into our bodies, kill the unborn to the moment of birth, take away all of our freedoms. Kiss your right to self-defense away. Don’t expect education, jobs, anything they deem you unworthy of having. You will do as they say or have nothing. You may end up with nothing anyway since they want all your stuff, peasants.

Related