MSM Will NOT Cover Clinton Campaign Hacking of a President

Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which she was in full control of, paid techs and lawyers to hack the President of the United States before he won the election and afterward. Did you hear that on the so-called mainstream media???
This was part of the coup.
We have known for years that Hillary Clinton is behind the fraudulent Russiagate conspiracy. It was backed by government agencies — the FBI/DOJ, CIA and their 17 affiliates, Obama, the media. They had to know. As for fearful Republicans going along with this probe and pretending they thought the conspiracy was a real thing, they should be ashamed.
ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN did not report a word of this. Did McConnell say anything? Strzok, Comey, McCabe, all of them knew and Sessions stuck by them.
We have known this all along but now it’s proven. It will soon be forgotten because the media is ignoring it and will soon lie about it. Then, with a little luck, they can go back to Ukraine war talk.
Truth:
The losers involved are not covering it. This was a coup against the lawfully-elected President, yet no one in the media cares. Many politicians don’t care. Our agencies are the 4th branch of government and the media is the 5th. We have unelected slimy bureaucrats ruling over us and Trump, whatever his faults, threatened these corrupt scoundrels.
DEMOCRATS ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!
Durham’s filing is here. The accusations shouldn’t be taken as truth yet. He says he will prove them at trial. But the way liberal outlets completely ignore this shows the bubble in which liberals live: they just have no idea about any of this:https://t.co/vSr02g5QzA
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 13, 2022
.@ThisWeekABC, @FaceTheNation & @CNNSotu all ignored the bombshell Durham report that the Clinton campaign spied on Trump while he was in the White House as President. @MZHemingway perfectly summarizes how this really IS WORSE than Watergate. pic.twitter.com/FR0BWQtkbR
— Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 13, 2022
Of course the Main Stream Media will not talk about the solid proofs of this coup against Trump because they – the MSM – were DEEPLY INVOLVED, were VERY WILLING participants.
They – the MSM- colluded, plotted and conspired with the FBI, shared and ” leaked” information and fed each other whatever lies were required to keep the coup going.
Some journalists are CRIMINALLY involved in this CRIMINAL coup against a sitting President.
Not to tut my own horn but I have been saying for about 5 years that this is MUCH bigger, MUCH worse than Watergate and that dozens of people should be in jail and a couple hundreds should be fired.
When Trump in a debate said that Hillary should be in jail, I knew this was not said just in jest, I knew Trump really meant it, I knew he had information to back this up…but unfortunately the swamp is too deep and too powerful, Trump was never able to clean it…and I fear no one can clean or drain it as it is the biggest crime syndicate in the history of the world, operating from the richest most powerful nation in the history of this planet…
who can defeat such a gigantic crime syndicate?
We would need a million Donald Trumps and a million Durhams!!!
And to think journalists from the New York Times got Pulitzer prizes for their FAKE NEWS articles ( and they KNEW the information was fake ) about Trump colluding with Russia.
Everything infected with leftism is rotten and is as repulsive as vomit
the Pulitzer leftists who gave those prizes to CROOKED EVIL journalists are walking talking vomit.
The real journalists that deserve prizes are those who were looking for the truth, the people that deserve our respect are people such as the ones here at Independent sentinel and a few other right leaning sites.
Those at CNN, New York Times and other such CONTAMINATED with LEFTIST fake news and who are democrat propaganda machines should be punished severely. Put out of business.