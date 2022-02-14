MSM Will NOT Cover Clinton Campaign Hacking of a President

Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which she was in full control of, paid techs and lawyers to hack the President of the United States before he won the election and afterward. Did you hear that on the so-called mainstream media???

This was part of the coup.

We have known for years that Hillary Clinton is behind the fraudulent Russiagate conspiracy. It was backed by government agencies — the FBI/DOJ, CIA and their 17 affiliates, Obama, the media. They had to know. As for fearful Republicans going along with this probe and pretending they thought the conspiracy was a real thing, they should be ashamed.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN did not report a word of this. Did McConnell say anything? Strzok, Comey, McCabe, all of them knew and Sessions stuck by them.

We have known this all along but now it’s proven. It will soon be forgotten because the media is ignoring it and will soon lie about it. Then, with a little luck, they can go back to Ukraine war talk.

Truth:

The losers involved are not covering it. This was a coup against the lawfully-elected President, yet no one in the media cares. Many politicians don’t care. Our agencies are the 4th branch of government and the media is the 5th. We have unelected slimy bureaucrats ruling over us and Trump, whatever his faults, threatened these corrupt scoundrels.

DEMOCRATS ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!

Durham’s filing is here. The accusations shouldn’t be taken as truth yet. He says he will prove them at trial. But the way liberal outlets completely ignore this shows the bubble in which liberals live: they just have no idea about any of this:https://t.co/vSr02g5QzA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 13, 2022

.@ThisWeekABC, @FaceTheNation & @CNNSotu all ignored the bombshell Durham report that the Clinton campaign spied on Trump while he was in the White House as President. @MZHemingway perfectly summarizes how this really IS WORSE than Watergate. pic.twitter.com/FR0BWQtkbR — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 13, 2022

