AOC Stayed in $1000 a Night Hotels to Fight the Oligarchy

Despite her far-left ideology, AOC treats herself quite well while bashing the rich and promoting communism. Is she fighting the oligarchy by living like an oligarch? Interesting.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toured with Bernie Sanders to Fight the Oligarchy and spent donated funds living like a royal.

AOC’s campaign shelled out $3,508.92 alone at the Vdara Hotel & Spa — which boasts a five-star relaxation retreat and posh penthouses — in Las Vegas during the tour in March.

Her campaign’s Vegas hotel expenditure occurred around the time of a town-hall event she participated in about 20 minutes away with Sanders and Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) in Northern Las Vegas on March 20 to rail against the top 1%.

“The only division that is truly hurting our country the most is the endless greed by those at the very, very top at the cost of everyone else,” Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed as the audience hooted and hollered.