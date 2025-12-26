Democrats Sue on Behalf of the Child Gender Sterilization Industry

A coalition of 19 blue states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), its Secretary, and its Inspector General on Tuesday over an announced plan that could end the flow of dollars for gender-affirming care. It would end child mutilations and sterilizations for young people across the nation.

Last Thursday, Kennedy announced that the department would cut off all Medicaid and Medicare payments to any hospitals and facilities providing gender-affirming care to minors.

He called treatments like puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries unsafe and ineffective for children and teens experiencing gender dysphoria.

Kennedy added that doctors providing this kind of care could be excluded from federal health programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

The Left calls dangerous drugs and the sterilization of children “trans rights.” However, children cannot give informed consent. Thus, they lose their rights under this definition.

The Lawsuit

On Tuesday, the coalition of 19 Democratic-led states and D.C. filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon. It denied Kennedy’s declaration that gender-affirming treatments “fail to meet professional recognized standards of health care.” They say it is accurate and lawful.

The 19 Democrat states suing the Trump administration over its plan to strip federal funding from hospitals providing gender-affirming care for minors are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.

The states can likely continue to pay for it, but the federal taxpayer won’t.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blew up the tragic gender-affirming care movement and the medical community that allowed it to take place.

Kennedy tore into the doctors and medical community that allowed this travesty to happen:

“Doctors across the country now provide needless and irreversible sex rejecting procedures that violate their sacred Hippocratic Oath, endangering the very lives they’re sworn to safeguard.”

“The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, peddled the lie that chemical and surgical sex rejecting procedures could be good for children who suffer from gender dysphoria.”

“They betrayed the estimated 300,000 American youth ages 13 to 17, conditioned to believe that sex can be changed. They betrayed their Hippocratic Oath to do no harm. So-called gender affirming care has done psychological and physical damage to vulnerable young people.”

“This is not medicine, it is malpractice.”

“We’re done with junk science driven by ideological pursuits, not the well-being of children.”

“Peer-reviewed report published by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health last month confirms that sex rejecting procedures impose medical dangers and lasting harm on children who receive these interventions.”

“Today we’re taking six decisive actions guided by gold standard science and the week one executive order from President Trump to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation.”

“This morning I signed a declaration: sex rejecting procedures are neither safe nor effective treatment for children with gender dysphoria.”

Democrats destroyed a lot of lives.