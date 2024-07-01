AOC Wants to Impeach Justices

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., threatened to bring articles of impeachment against the Supreme Court after Monday’s immunity ruling regarding former President Trump.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

She’s very upset about Donald Trump’s presidential immunity and the decision by SCOTUS to uphold it.

What high crime and misdemeanor did the Justices commit? Disagreeing with her? This dingbat got 82% of the vote in her district.

IMPEACH!

Who is going to break the news to her that the Supreme Court is a co-equal branch of government? They don’t have to agree with her.

AOC has been thoroughly confused since she first appeared on the scene.

When she was first elected to the House of Representatives in November 2018, AOC couldn’t name the three branches of government. She called them the “three chambers.”

“If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress, uh, rather, all three chambers of government — the presidency, the Senate, and the House — in 2020,” Ocasio-Cortez said in 2018. “We can’t start working in 2020.”

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House.” The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018

“So we got three really bad Supreme Court rulings last week,” AOC said in early July 2023. Because of that, she smeared the Originalist Justices and wanted to impeach them.

So, now it’s 2024, and she wants to impeach a Justice or all of the Justices she disagrees with. FOX called her office to find out who she would impeach, and there was no reply.

Congress can impeach justices, but only one, Justice Samuel Chase, was impeached in 1805 over jurors and witnesses in two political cases.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., vowed that “House Democrats will engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity concerning the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution.”

It’s not far-right to uphold the Constitution.

These new Democrats want all three branches of government to become arms of the Democrat Party.

Zoe Lofgrem sarcastically stated that presidential immunity means Uncle Joe could “dispatch the military to take out the conservative justices on the Court.”

Hey @FBI Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren just suggested that Joe Biden “dispatch the military to take out the conservative justices on the Court.” Please address Lofgren’s violent rhetoric immediately. Her words are at least grounds for an real investigation.pic.twitter.com/OtGR6lh8Vz — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 1, 2024

THEN THERE IS NANCY PELOSI

Then we have former Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsing Uncle Joe, sounding like she too has dementia. Nancy attempted to give Uncle Joe a vote of support on CNN.

“And uh uh while uh we see Joe Biden up plus, he may be saying we’re enablers, we know how attuned to the arts, to the issues, how informed he is. I debate with him about legislation and did not debate legislation, but I discussed it with him. He’s right there. So, in any case, it was a bad night [long unwitting upchuck sound]; let’s not sugarcoat that. It was a bad night. It was a great presidency … “

Nancy Pelosi(D) is 84 years old. Chuck Grassley (R) is 90. Grace Napolitano (D) is 86. Bill Pascrell (D) is 86. Hal Rogers (R) is 85. Maxine Waters (D) is 85. Steny Hoyer (D) is 84. Jim Clyburn (D) is 83. Bernie Sanders (D) is 82. Mitch McConnell (R) is 82. TEST THEM ALL https://t.co/fdfQZHCD94 — MAGA ME (@MyHandleNo) June 30, 2024

Related