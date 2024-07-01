DNC Might Nominate Joe Biden As Early As July 21

The Democratic National Committee might formally nominate Joe Biden as the nominee as early as mid-July. They want to end speculation that his allies want him replaced and end party infighting and dissent.

Democrats had already planned to nominate Biden, 81, with dementia, before the convention to ensure he appeared on the ballot in Ohio, which had an Aug. 7 deadline for candidates to be certified.

According to anonymous sources, a potential date for Biden’s nomination is July 21, when the Democratic convention’s credentials committee meets virtually.

If they’re going with Biden, their internal polling is telling them this is their best option.

There really is no good option at this point. Are they really going to tell millions of Democrats that their votes didn’t matter?

Biden Won’t Resign

The Biden family allegedly discussed Biden’s future during the weekend at Camp David. Allegedly, Hunter was the most vocal. He has much to lose if his father isn’t around to pardon him.

Ed.D. Jill is pushing Joe’s candidacy. She loves being the First Lady. It’s her dream as a renowned social climber.

If Biden doesn’t resign, they need to get behind him. It appears he will not resign.

In a CBS/YouGov poll released on Monday, 49 percent said Biden should be replaced at the top of the ticket for the party to have the best chance of winning, while 30 percent said he should remain.

Their Potential Replacements Are Far Worse

The other named candidates are not shoe-ins. While there are no solid polls of how Michelle Obama or Gretchen Whitmer would do, there are indications they’d lose up against Donald Trump.

In March, a poll by DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners indicated that Michelle Obama would not beat Trump in a hypothetical matchup.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters found that she would receive 44 percent of the vote, compared to Trump’s 47 percent. The same poll also had Trump beating Biden, with 46 percent of the vote to Biden’s 43 percent.

Another poll conducted in March had Michelle Obama trailing Trump by seven points, 50 percent to 43 percent.

A Date for Progress flash poll had Whitmer and Buttigieg faring worse than Biden in a Trump matchup.

According to the poll, Whitmer would garner 44 percent of the vote, while Trump would get 46 percent in a head-to-head matchup. About 9 percent say they are not sure who they would vote for.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would get 44 percent of the vote, compared to Trump’s 47 percent. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey would ask get 44 percent of the vote, while the Republican would get 46 percent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom would get 44 percent to the former president’s 47 percent.

