AOC Wants to Take Over an Equal Branch of Government

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has a new cause, and she’s every bit the uneducated Representative she was when she won her first election.

In November 2018, when she was first elected to the House of Representatives, AOC couldn’t name the three branches of government. She called them the “three chambers.”

“If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress, uh, rather, all three chambers of government — the presidency, the Senate, and the House — in 2020,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We can’t start working in 2020.”

She still doesn’t get it. AOC thinks Congress has the power of oversight of the Supreme Court of the United States, a separate branch of government. It’s called “Supreme” for a reason.

“So we got three really bad Supreme Court rulings last week,” AOC said. Because of that, she’s smearing the Originalist Justices and wants to impeach them. The woman doesn’t understand they are equal branches of government.

The ignorant socialist wants to limit the powers of the Court because she doesn’t like their decisions.

She was asked if she thought the justices’ powers should be limited and responded:

I truly do. And this is not a new development in history. This is part of our system of checks and balances.

The courts, if they were to proceed without any check on their power, without any balance on their power, then we will start to see an undemocratic and, frankly, dangerous authoritarian expansion of power in the Supreme Court, which is what we are seeing now, from the overturning of abortion rights to the ruling that discrimination and, frankly, stripping the full personhood and dignity of LGBTQ people in the United States.

The woman is clueless. The Court is supposed to make its decisions free of politics and reliant only on the law. AOC wants to politicize the Court and stack it with partisan Democrats.

She’s quite an embarrassment.

The Chief Justice has refused to voluntarily come before Congress to discuss the Supreme Court’s ethics violations. It’s time to subpoena him. pic.twitter.com/myGGSIvbhW — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 8, 2023

AOC: If Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas… pic.twitter.com/a7XwkQ1oN9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 2, 2023

AOC just said she doesn’t know of any check on the power of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/0C5FKz64rd — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2023

