Fox Host Asks DeSantis What Happened to His Campaign

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviewed Gov. Ron DeSantis on her show, Sunday Morning Futures. She mentioned a Politico article that makes note of his disappearing campaign. DeSantis said that the media is aware of his potential to defeat President Biden and enact policies they may oppose.

He highlighted the importance of building grassroots support in early primary states and mentioned his “Mama’s Movement” initiative alongside his wife in Iowa. He believes that parents, especially mothers, will play a crucial role in both the primary and general elections.

[That new movement is widely mocked on Twitter. Trump supporters and the Left are denigrating it and Casey DeSantis.]

The Politico article claimed a top DeSantis PAC reports with alarm, “We are way behind.”

In response, he said, “Maria, these are narratives. The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Biden. But even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things,” DeSantis said.

Bartiromo brought attention to a recent poll that showed DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump, who was leading with 56% support compared to DeSantis’s 22%.

In response, DeSantis acknowledged Trump’s popularity but focused on addressing the issue of corruption within the justice system. He pledged to end the “weaponization” of government agencies, advocating for the appointment of a new FBI director on day one.

“I think one of the reasons that Donald Trump is in the lead, is because of the corruption and the unfairness of our justice system,” said DeSantis.

Watch:

There are a lot of reasons why Donald Trump is ahead and one of them is the unfairness of the justice system. There is also some anger that he’s running against Donald Trump. But I think it’s more than that and wonder what readers think.

To me, Donald Trump’s courage and toughness overshadow everyone on the stage. He’s the only one calling for an end to the war. He’s the one describing what’s at risk – our very freedom. He will say this election is probably our last chance to save the Republic if there is any chance at all.

DeSantis isn’t convincing people that he will do what needs to be done and has what it takes or even knows how serious the situation is. Donald Trump might not turn it around either, but he’s the standout. Then again, if he’s in prison, many won’t vote for him.

