AOC’s aunt says it’s not Trump’s fault the grandma’s house isn’t fixed



















AOC recently blamed Donald Trump over the fact that her grandmother's house is in a state of disrepair since Hurricane Maria. Meanwhile, AOC lives in a posh apartment in DC and just bought a pricey Tesla. She has done nothing to help her own grandmother. Instead, she blames Donald Trump.

AOC’s aunt contradicted her far-left niece and said it isn’t Trump’s fault that her grandmother’s living conditions are deplorable.

“It’s a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn’t get to the people,‘ AOC’s aunt told the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reporters went to the grandmother’s home and were met by a woman who told them after viewing AOC’s tweets: “I am her aunt. We don’t speak for the community.”

The relative, who refused to give her name, added: “We are private people, we don’t talk about our family.” Then she refused to blame former President Donald Trump for thousands of Hurricane Maria victims being unable to get money to repair shattered homes.

Her aunt said: “In this area, people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven’t had anything.”

Conservative Matt Walsh recently raised over $100,000 for AOC’s grandmother but the GoFundMe page knocked AOC for not helping Grandma. The family turned the money down.

