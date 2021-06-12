Joe wanders aimlessly at G7 but Jill runs to get him

By
M. Dowling
-
2

The leader of the free world looked confused as he got up from a table and as Jill came to rescue him, everyone laughed.

Real funny. Our President has dementia.

Australia’s making fun of us:

If this is true, OUCH!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  3. Boo, hiss, raspberries, Bronx cheer, whoopee cushion sounds, thumbs down review.
    Subpar, f minus, fail.

Leave a Reply