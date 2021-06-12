Joe wanders aimlessly at G7 but Jill runs to get him



















The leader of the free world looked confused as he got up from a table and as Jill came to rescue him, everyone laughed.

Real funny. Our President has dementia.

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

Australia’s making fun of us:

If this is true, OUCH!

As I was saying…. The total lack of respect for Biden captured in one gift exchange. https://t.co/8TZllzcGKW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 11, 2021

