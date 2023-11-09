AP, CNN, NY Times, Reuters Had Reporters with Hamas During Oct 7 Attack?

There are so many questions if this is true. Did they have advanced warning and didn’t tell anyone? Did they do nothing to save people? Did these so-called superior news services approve this?

On Wednesday, HonestReporting drew attention to what they described as “ethical questions” stemming from the fact that local Gazan photojournalists affiliated with the Associated Press, CNN, the New York Times, and Reuters followed Hamas terrorists through their breaches in the border fence and into Israel during the October 7 terrorist attack.

Breaking: AP, CNN, NY Times, and Reuters had journalists embedded with Hamas terrorists on October 7th massacre pic.twitter.com/B1B1N2EzXg — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 8, 2023

Interestingly, the names of the photographers, which appear on other sources, have been removed from some of the photos on AP’s database. Perhaps someone at the agency realized it posed serious questions regarding their journalistic ethics, says Inn News.

Jewish News Syndicate writes:

Mostafa photographed a lynch mob “brutalizing the body of an Israeli soldier who was dragged out of the tank” for Reuters, according to HonestReporting. The news agency labeled the image with a graphic warning—and “shamelessly” made it one of its “Images of the Day” in its editorial database.

“Let’s be clear: News agencies may claim that these people were just doing their job. Documenting war crimes, unfortunately, may be part of it. But it’s not that simple,” per HonestReporting.

“It is now obvious that Hamas had planned its Oct. 7 attack on Israel for a very long time: its scale, its brutal aims and its massive documentation have been prepared for months, if not years. Everything was taken into account—the deployments, the timing, as well as the use of body cams and mobile phone videos for sharing the atrocities,” it added. “Is it conceivable to assume that ‘journalists’ just happened to appear early in the morning at the border without prior coordination with the terrorists? Or were they part of the plan?”

Four photojournalists appeared to be present throughout the attack: Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali.

Reuters has also published pictures from two photojournalists who also happened to be at the border just in time for Hamas’ infiltration: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa and Yasser Qudih.

The Daily Wire report:

News agencies posted photos of the terror attack as terrorists broke the gates to Kibbutz Kfar Aza. It shows them on the scene when terrorists took civilians hostage and attacked Israeli tanks.

Important expose by @honestreporting: Photographers working for AP, CNN, NYT, and Reuters were EMBEDDED with Hamas on 10/7 and accompanied the terrorist group into Israel. They knew the attack was coming, and participated in it.https://t.co/HXVLHj0m6X — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 8, 2023

The four individuals credited by the Associated Press for images of the attacks — Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, and Hatem Ali — are all photographers based in Gaza, where it was revealed in 2021 that the Associated Press shared office space with the terrorist group.

One of the photographers, Hassan Eslaiah, has reportedly been pictured getting kissed by a top Hamas operative who is said to be one of the chief architects of the deadly terrorist attacks, which killed over 1,400 and have led to a massive war with Israel.

More: Here is Hassan Eslaiah, an @AP and @CNN contributor, taking a selfie while being kissed by Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza and architect of the 10/7 slaughter. https://t.co/V1J5cfUpCS pic.twitter.com/SrFQ4cUdzw — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 8, 2023