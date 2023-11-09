Vivek at GOP Debate Savages Ronna McDaniel and Hosts NBC

By
M Dowling
-
4
45

Vivek Ramaswamy called for Ronna Romney McDaniel’s resignation for her repeated failures and partnering with NBC instead of people like Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Joe Rogan. “We’d have ten times the viewership,” he said.

He told McDaniel to go up on the stage and resign.

Then he trashed his hosts at NBC for pushing the fake Russiagate story for years.

He called Republicans a party of “losers.”

I’m not disagreeing with him, but I’m not impressed with his approach. What do you think?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
7 minutes ago

Well at least one candidate is willing to call a ******* what it really is.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
28 minutes ago

Soros connections and where he made his money makes me leery of him.

0
Reply
Martha
Guest
Martha
39 minutes ago

He said what every frustrated Republican voter has been thinking since 2016. If Trump doesn’t run and Vivek is still in, I’m voting for him. Not only is he right, but he’s super articulate and bright.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
8 minutes ago
Reply to  Martha

I can agree with lots of cautions because he does not have a record. Remember Trump was saying in 2016 what he had been saying for 20 years.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz