Vivek at GOP Debate Savages Ronna McDaniel and Hosts NBC

Vivek Ramaswamy called for Ronna Romney McDaniel’s resignation for her repeated failures and partnering with NBC instead of people like Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Joe Rogan. “We’d have ten times the viewership,” he said.

He told McDaniel to go up on the stage and resign.

Then he trashed his hosts at NBC for pushing the fake Russiagate story for years.

He called Republicans a party of “losers.”

I’m not disagreeing with him, but I’m not impressed with his approach. What do you think?

BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy destroys Ronna Romney McDaniel, demand she come on stage and RESIGN, says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should be hosting the debate instead of hacks like Kristen Welker who pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax pic.twitter.com/hxcBxGrdPN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2023