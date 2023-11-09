Vivek at GOP Debate Savages Ronna McDaniel and Hosts NBC

Vivek Ramaswamy called for Ronna Romney McDaniel’s resignation for her repeated failures and partnering with NBC instead of people like Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Joe Rogan. “We’d have ten times the viewership,” he said.
He told McDaniel to go up on the stage and resign.
Then he trashed his hosts at NBC for pushing the fake Russiagate story for years.
He called Republicans a party of “losers.”
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
I’m not disagreeing with him, but I’m not impressed with his approach. What do you think?
BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy destroys Ronna Romney McDaniel, demand she come on stage and RESIGN, says Joe Rogan and Elon Musk should be hosting the debate instead of hacks like Kristen Welker who pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax pic.twitter.com/hxcBxGrdPN
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2023
Well at least one candidate is willing to call a ******* what it really is.
Soros connections and where he made his money makes me leery of him.
He said what every frustrated Republican voter has been thinking since 2016. If Trump doesn’t run and Vivek is still in, I’m voting for him. Not only is he right, but he’s super articulate and bright.
I can agree with lots of cautions because he does not have a record. Remember Trump was saying in 2016 what he had been saying for 20 years.