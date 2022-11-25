AP Doesn’t Want Twitter Reinstating People on the Right

The media finds free speech dangerous and will do their best to squelch it.

Twitter owner Elon Musk asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” The yes vote was 72%.

As a result, he plans to reinstate the accounts. The Associated Press is livid. James Woods has the whole anti-Twitter ruckus nailed.

So a bunch of commie groomers get fired from a job they never showed up for, after spending years suppressing the free speech of half the nation. They interfere with a presidential election, saddling the nation with a nincompoop clown show… And we’re supposed to care? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 18, 2022

“The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

The AP said it wasn’t scientific and “can easily be influenced by bots” but failed to provide proof.

The Associated Pravda went into full-propaganda mode. They claimed anonymous experts say it “will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech, and misinformation. Without any evidence, they claimed unnamed monitoring groups see anti-Semitic and other toxic speech on the rise.

IN COMES THE COUNTERING DIGITAL HATE ACADEMICS

The Guardian reported 99 racist tweets about footballers.

“The analysis, conducted by researchers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and seen by the Observer, included 100 tweets reported to Twitter. Of those, 11 used the N-word to describe footballers, 25 used monkey or banana emojis directed at players, 13 called for players to be deported, and 25 attacked players by telling them to “go back to” other countries. Thirteen tweets targeted footballers over their English skills..”

Telling people to be deported, go home, or that they speak badly is not in of itself racist. How many times have Democrats insulted multi-lingual Melania for her language skills? How often have Democrats like Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo told white Republicans to leave New York? As for monkeys, George W. Bush was identified with monkeys repeatedly during his presidency. There is a fair amount of hypocrisy here.

The AP then went into the alleged disorder that is causing the problem. It’s the same thing they say about Republican presidents when they enter the presidency.

Our very own Pravda also insulted Donald Trump and noted that major advertisers (corporate shills) had left the platform.

The AP didn’t like Mr. Musk going back on a promise.

“On Oct. 28, the day after he took control, Musk tweeted that no suspended accounts would be reinstated until Twitter formed a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints that would consider the cases.

“On Tuesday, he said he was reneging on that promise because he’d agreed to at the insistence of “a large coalition of political-social activists groups” who later ”broke the deal” by urging that advertisers at least temporarily stop giving Twitter their business.”

Then they indirectly admitted what really bothers them.

“A day earlier, Twitter reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies.

“Musk, meanwhile, has been getting increasingly chummy on Twitter with right-wing figures. Before this month’s U.S. midterm elections he urged “independent-minded” people to vote Republican.”

They have the leftists in the EU on their side.

“A report from the European Union published Thursday said Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it this year compared with 2021. The report was based on data collected over the spring — before Musk acquired Twitter — as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms’ compliance with the bloc’s code of conduct on disinformation. It found that Twitter assessed just over half of the notifications it received about illegal hate speech within 24 hours, down from 82% in 2021.”

The AP is acting in its usual biased and anti-American way. They hate free speech for anyone who disagrees with them.

THEN WE HAVE TAYLOR LORENZ, THE WAPO SPEECH TERRORIST

This is what Roth signaled in his NY Times Op-Ed and here now it appears in a Lorenz piece. pic.twitter.com/isatCksE4b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022

