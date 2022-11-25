Chamber of Commerce Hopes to Help Out China Over Chips

It’s not bad enough that the Bidenistas want us to sell out our energy sector to Communist China, but now we have the greedy corporate shills of the Chamber of Commerce selling us out to China over chips.

The United States Chamber of Commerce and other corporate special interest shills are lobbying lawmakers to oppose a ban on the U.S. federal government doing business with Chinese chipmakers.

They just don’t give a hoot about this country or Americans.

Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have offered a bipartisan amendment to the latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would ban the U.S. government from getting semiconductor chips from Chinese firms.

A letter of objection was published in Politico and was signed by the Chamber of Commerce and other groups like the Aerospace Industries Association, National Foreign Trade Council, and Security Industry Association.

The Chamber and other groups write in the letter:

… adding the covered semiconductors to part B of section 889 would harm federal agencies’ ability to procure the essential goods and services they need to promote our nation’s well-being while putting added financial pressure on businesses that are operating in an inflationary economy.

They are pushing this on behalf of China in another crucial sector – the semiconductor sector.

China is attempting to take leadership of the world, and these people can’t wait to help them out.

The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, which takes a hard stance against China’s involvement in the U.S. economy, blasted the Chamber and corporate special interest groups for wanting the government to remain tied to China’s chipmakers.

