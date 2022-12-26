AP Excuses Rioting, Stealing Across Buffalo – Redefined as Political Unrest

Dangerous, rampant looting and shootings across Buffalo are ignored by the mainstream media or excused. Have you even heard about it? the AP is calling it unrest. The AP is trying to manipulate Americans’s language to change how they think.

It’s anarchy because soft law enforcement doesn’t work. Some of these criminals claim it’s reparations or wealth redistribution. Sorry, it’s thievery, and it’s criminal. In some regions, it has escalated into shootings.

When the media does report it, they downplay it. Could it be that they are protecting their voters, who are thieves spurred on by the leftist excuse making?

The AP disgracefully excused the behavior of these rioters and thieves. It worsens the situation when you tell them what they are doing is okay because of some historical wrong. They are so misguided in our humble opinion, but they think they’re deep thinkers. Look at what the AP tweeted:

New guidance on AP Stylebook Online: Use care in deciding which term best applies: A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people. The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium.

Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality, or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s.

Unrest is a vaguer, milder, and less emotional term for a condition of angry discontent and protest verging on revolt.

Protest and demonstration refer to specific actions such as marches, sit-ins, rallies, or other actions meant to register dissent. They can be legal or illegal, organized or spontaneous, peaceful or violent, and involve any number of people.

Revolt and uprising both suggest a broader political dimension or civil upheavals, a sustained period of protests or unrest against powerful groups or governing systems.

That applies to people on the Left, but not the Jan. 6 rioters. That was political unrest.

What do you think of their comments? Please let us know what you think. Look at just some of the clips. Do you think Gov. Hochul is on top of it?

The aftermath of mass looting today in Buffalo, NY following a storm: pic.twitter.com/sJPVOYgtj9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2022

There’s looting in Buffalo NY b/c it snowed?????? pic.twitter.com/LItUw0T0zJ — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) December 26, 2022

This could make you cry.

NEW: Walmart store devastated by ongoing looting in Buffalo, New York. pic.twitter.com/EVqh5m5N8U — Justice Warrior☝🏽🦅 (@warior_justice) December 26, 2022

DEVELOPING: Heavy gunfire heard as looters flee a business in Buffalo, New York#Buffalo l #NY

Looting is occurring in the city following blizzard conditions. Footage shows someone firing several rounds as looters run from a building.

Injuries unknown.

pic.twitter.com/WyrQlr05N1 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) December 26, 2022

Another looting at family dollar in Buffalo smh 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6MJkcOdiu9 — 😎 KoolKid JJ (@KoolKidJJ) December 26, 2022

Blizzard in Buffalo today and………………….looting. pic.twitter.com/GCQRU9W3uS — Veterans Taking Back (@VeteranTakeBack) December 26, 2022

#NewYork#Buffalo#looting Store owners protecting their business

One begins firing toward the end of the video pic.twitter.com/L3iIqoGC1k — The Daily Sneed™🕗 (@Tr00peRR) December 26, 2022

The Police are complaining that the mainstream media won’t cover the widespread looting. We believe the police.

Don’t expect the mainstream media, even in Buffalo, to cover the widespread looting in Buffalo. The AP Stylebook has discouraged it since 2020. It doesn’t conform to their anti-police narrative. https://t.co/qEINu7nIkq pic.twitter.com/ccyBuv81ly — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) December 26, 2022

Looting out of family dollar in Buffalo 😑 pic.twitter.com/C28biqbrgO — 😎 KoolKid JJ (@KoolKidJJ) December 25, 2022

We’re happy to hear the mayor condemn these dirtbags. We love this mayor. Taking advantage of a disaster to steal is very low.

BREAKING: Buffalo Mayor @MayorByronBrown slams looters. “Ppl who are out looting when ppl are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm is absolutely reprehensible. I don’t know how these ppl can live with themselves…they’re the lowest of the low” #BuffaloLooting pic.twitter.com/T3X1FbL8Kp — Rowan (@canmericanized) December 26, 2022

