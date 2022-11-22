AP Fires Reporter Who Wrote a ‘Russian Missile Hit Poland’ Tale

The Associated Press reportedly fired journalist Jim LaPorta on Monday, one of two bylines that ran with the false report that Russian missiles hit Poland. The only source of that story was anonymous, which goes against AP’s policy. The other reporter was not fired.

The retracted story alleged that a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles “crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.”

The story was taken down the next day and replaced with an editor’s note stating that the story was false and that “subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.”

Poland’s president says the missile blast that killed two near the Ukrainian border appears to be an “unfortunate accident,” not an “intentional attack.” Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one. https://t.co/YzyAW8I5Cr — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) November 16, 2022

The piece, which was originally co-bylined with John Leicester (who is still working at the AP), attributed the information to a single “senior U.S. intelligence official,” despite the AP’s rule that it “routinely seeks and requires more than one source when sourcing is anonymous.”

According to its statement of news values and principles, the only exception is when it’s undoubtedly true.

According to The Desk, an AP spokesperson did not comment on LaPorta’s ouster but instead wrote: “The rigorous editorial standards and practices of The Associated Press are critical to AP’s mission as an independent news organization. To ensure our reporting is accurate, fair, and fact-based, we abide by and enforce these standards, including around the use of anonymous sources.”

The AP makes up stuff all the time. They spread misinformation, but this time they could have led us into a world war. As for Ukraine, the entire media takes Ukraine’s news and regurgitates it without an ounce of skepticism.

The Associated Press just told a crazy whopper about Hunter and Dad Joe’s business dealings with China. The Associated Press claimed Saturday that Republicans have not put forward evidence that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter have “spoken” about the family’s foreign business dealings.

The media took the fake story without confirming it and claimed Russia had bad equipment that couldn’t even hit its mark.

LaPorta did not respond to numerous requests from reporters for comment. On Monday, he tweeted an early birthday card created by his 7-year-old son and “liked” several tweets wishing him a happy birthday.

Related