Corporate Media Is Spreading Most of the Mis- Dis-information

There is a great deal of disinformation and misinformation and most of it comes from the corporate media.

Earlier, we reported that CBS ‘News’ only recently obtained a copy of the data on Hunter’s laptop and authenticated it – TWO YEARS AFTER THE FACT. This is after they lied for two years or simply ignored the scandalous information on the hard drive the Bidens’ profligate son left in Mac Issac’s computer repair shop.

Hunter left it during his most degenerate and drug-crazed years. It exposed potentially serious and criminal activities by Biden family, nicknamed the Biden crime family.

The corporate media has repeatedly lied about the Biden crime family, vaccines, gender ideology, the border, the economy, and all things far-left. They are no longer watchdogs or even reporting the news. They are left-wing propagandists.

The two clips at the end expose the corporate media as a suffocating propaganda machine. We do not have a free press. We have six companies in charge of manipulating all the news. Most of them preach the religion of the Left.

You cannot believe anything they say, period.

At the same time, they censor conflicting opinions or information that corrects some of their more egregious lies or misstatements.

Mr. Greenwood said, “The regime of censorship being imposed on the internet – by a consortium of DC Dems, billionaire-funded “disinformation experts,” the US Security State, and liberal employees of media corporations – is dangerously intensifying in ways I believe are not adequately understood.”

Watch the two clips: We think you’ll enjoy them.

If you’re one of those people who believe that because you’re lucky enough to live in the US or the West generally, it means you don’t live within a suffocating propaganda system – there’s a free press! – just watch this 2nd part of @0rf‘s video and it should clear that right up. pic.twitter.com/5toc9VVPoW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 26, 2022

