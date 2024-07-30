AP Praises Kamala for Calling the GOP “Weird”

The Associated Press appears to be congratulating Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic fabulists for emphasizing a new line of criticism against Republicans — Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are “weird.” They called it “branding,” as in cattle. It’s a new low from the AP.

The AP article:

Democrats are applying the label with gusto in interviews and online, notably to Vances comments on abortion and his previous suggestion that political leaders who didnt have biological children “don’t really have a direct stake” in the country.

The “weird” message appears to have given Democrats a narrative advantage that it rarely had when President Joe Biden was still running for reelection. Trumps campaign, which so often shapes political discussions with the former presidents pronouncements, has spent days trying to flip the script by highlighting things about Democrats it says are weird.

“I don’t know who came up with the message, but I salute them,” said David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University.

“So far, at least, Trump-Vance has been incapable of finding an effective response,” Karpf said.

Is calling people “weird” over a couple of off-handed remarks the effective strategy to get an incompetent Marxist into power? Is that how low the US has sunk?

WHO ARE THE WEIRDOS?

It’s funny seeing weirdo Democrats calling Republicans weird with a concocted attack made up out of whole cloth. The truth is the label is better applied to them.

Jill Biden loved this:

Without any basis, Walz jumps in:

Weird Kamala, who grew up identifying as Indian, pretends she is a black girl from the South Bronx while cackling:

Not weird at all, perfectly normal:


