AP Praises Kamala for Calling the GOP “Weird”

The Associated Press appears to be congratulating Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic fabulists for emphasizing a new line of criticism against Republicans — Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are “weird.” They called it “branding,” as in cattle. It’s a new low from the AP.

The AP article:

Democrats are applying the label with gusto in interviews and online, notably to Vance’s comments on abortion and his previous suggestion that political leaders who didn’t have biological children “don’t really have a direct stake” in the country.

The “weird” message appears to have given Democrats a narrative advantage that it rarely had when President Joe Biden was still running for reelection. Trump’s campaign, which so often shapes political discussions with the former president’s pronouncements, has spent days trying to flip the script by highlighting things about Democrats it says are weird.

“I don’t know who came up with the message, but I salute them,” said David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University.

…

“So far, at least, Trump-Vance has been incapable of finding an effective response,” Karpf said.

Is calling people “weird” over a couple of off-handed remarks the effective strategy to get an incompetent Marxist into power? Is that how low the US has sunk?

WHO ARE THE WEIRDOS?

It’s funny seeing weirdo Democrats calling Republicans weird with a concocted attack made up out of whole cloth. The truth is the label is better applied to them.

The left wants you to believe that one of these people is “weird” is that the other one is completely normal pic.twitter.com/Haar2QSNNM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2024

Jill Biden loved this:

Without any basis, Walz jumps in:

Gov. Walz on trail stumping for Harris. Posting a few of his remarks that stuck out to me. “These guys are just weird,” he said before calling Trump/Vance “a threat to democracy” who will put people in danger. He said Trump is going to have his “ass handed to him” in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BcHYSFKFxX — Eva McKend (@evamckend) July 28, 2024

Weird Kamala, who grew up identifying as Indian, pretends she is a black girl from the South Bronx while cackling:

One nation under a groove

Gettin’ down just for the funk of itpic.twitter.com/C2kZrCaphy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 15, 2019

Not weird at all, perfectly normal:

Meet Demetre Daskalakis.

Demetre was just appointed by Joe Biden to be the official White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Demetre proudly wears the official symbol of the Church of Satan: The Pentagram.

Joe Biden appointed a Satanist to the White House. pic.twitter.com/TiMPY29AtC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022