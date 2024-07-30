Axios Has Names of A Potential Trump Cabinet If He Wins

Axios has a credibility problem due to left-wing bias, such as when they said Kamala isn’t the border czar. However, they seemed to have gotten insider news about who Donald Trump might look to for staff. It’s a much better picture than last time when he hired people who were not aligned with his views and who later betrayed him. It was an embarrassment.

Trump isn’t overconfident, but insiders want to be prepared.

Don Jr. wants to screen top officials for loyalty.

Additionally, Trump realizes he has to staff further down in the agencies and departments if he can control the message from leakers and Benedict Arnolds.

The Rundown:

Trump sources told Axios that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are in the running for secretary of state. If SOS doesn’t work for Burgum, then they are looking to make him Energy Secretary. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, who was Trump’s former ambassador to Japan and occasional golf partner, is interested in Secretary of State.

J.D. Vance would be very involved in planning Trump’s transition.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a former Army officer who has been an unwavering Trump advocate and confidant, would rather be secretary of defense. But he’s also on the list for secretary of state. Trump likes him because he’s tough. One adviser said he’s deft at “speaking Trump” on TV, including Sunday shows.

Susie Wiles, the campaign’s co-manager, wants to be the White House chief of staff and would likely get the job if she pushes for it.

Trump wants a chief of staff who knows Washington and congressional landmines. So advisers see former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as a top Wiles alternative. Trump’s fans don’t trust him, but he knows Washington well.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s immigration genius, is coming back to the West Wing He’s another option for counselor or senior adviser — enviable roles.

Treasury secretary: Trump loves brand names, so Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO, will stay on the list. However, his supporters don’t trust Dimon. Trump recently disavowed his own Dimon trial balloon in a Truth Social post. Trump is listening to followers after some of his past choices turned on him. Scott Bessent, a hedge-fund manager, a Vance ally, and a big Trump fundraiser, is on the list.

National security adviser: Ric Grenell, former ambassador to Germany and Trump’s acting director of national intelligence.

Commerce secretary: Linda McMahon, the former WWE executive and head of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first term, is on the list. A strong contender is Ray Washburne, a Dallas entrepreneur who was a key player in Trump I. The key economic post could be a backup spot for Rubio, McCarthy, or Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, one of Trump’s primary challengers. Scott is interested in Treasury. He bases it on his advocacy for Opportunity Zones. However, he doesn’t fit Trump’s vision of a Wall Street-savvy Treasury secretary.

CIA director: John Ratcliffe, who was Trump’s director of national intelligence last time. Ratcliffe would also be an option for Secretary of Defense or any top national security job.

I hope Trump brings Betsy DeVos back for Education Secretary.