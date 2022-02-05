AP Reporter Asks for Evidence of Stunning Russia Plan – “This Is Alex Jones Territory”

At a media briefing Thursday, spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that the Biden administration suspects Russia is planning to produce and broadcast “a video with graphic scenes of false explosions. It will depict corpses, crisis actors pretending to be mourners, and images of destroyed locations or military equipment – entirely fabricated by Russian intelligence” to justify a further invasion of Ukraine.

If they’re doing it, they got the idea from Hillary’s campaign staff.

Matt Lee of the Associated Price didn’t let Price get away with it.

“Well, it’s an action that you say that they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that,” Lee said to Price. “And I’m going to get to the next question here, which is, what is the evidence that — I mean, this is like, crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now. What evidence do you have to support the idea that there is some propaganda film in the making?”

The back and forth continued with Lee asking for evidence and Price claiming the allegations are all the evidence he needs. At one point, Price said he’d have it typed up for him, but Lee said it would just be what he had said without evidence.

He ended with Price suggesting Lee seek “solace in what the Russian government is putting out.”

It was entertaining. It has been shared from The Hill 12,000 times and has more than 42,000 likes.

Watch:

Reporter: “It’s an action that you say they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that. […] This is like – crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into now.” Must-watch exchange between @APDiploWriter Matt Lee and @StateDeptSpox. pic.twitter.com/RPIPb2zwf5 — The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2022

