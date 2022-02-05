Pelosi’s Praised for Telling Olympians to Kowtow While in China

Nancy Pelosi warned our Olympians not to anger the Chinese communists once they’re in Beijing because they are dangerous. Shouldn’t she have told the Chicoms not to dare do a thing to our athletes?

We’re so weak as we kowtow to the Maoists.

Joy Behar claims in this clip that Nancy said it because cares about the kids.

The View’s @sarahaines attacks the Olympics’ Beijing decision for … the fake snow & environmental issues. pic.twitter.com/TpltQs5rvx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 4, 2022

