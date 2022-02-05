Pelosi’s Praised for Telling Olympians to Kowtow While in China

By
M Dowling
-
0

Nancy Pelosi warned our Olympians not to anger the Chinese communists once they’re in Beijing because they are dangerous. Shouldn’t she have told the Chicoms not to dare do a thing to our athletes?

We’re so weak as we kowtow to the Maoists.

Joy Behar claims in this clip that Nancy said it because cares about the kids.


