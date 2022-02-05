Biden Surrenders! Drops All Sanctions from Iran’s Nuclear Program

Joe Biden surrendered to the Ayatollah. As a result, the path to the bomb is wide open as Iran is on the precipice of being able to build it. Recently, three negotiators resigned because Biden was too soft on Iran and was putting “national security at risk.”

That didn’t move Biden. He has given up all sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program, the mother of all terrorists.

The US dropped its sanctions on Iran’s civil nuclear program as part of its negotiations in Vienna on Friday. They want a deal. Can you imagine how extremely bad that deal would be now that Biden capitulated?

This is as Iran nears having enough nuclear fuel for the bomb.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at a recent speech at the U.N. that Iran’s nuclear weapons program was “at a critical point.”

“All red lines have been crossed. Inspections — ignored. All wishful thinking — proven false,” Bennett said. “Iran is currently violating the IAEA’s safeguard agreements — and it’s getting away with it. They harass inspectors and sabotage their investigations — and they’re getting away with it. They enrich Uranium to the level of 60 percent, which is only one step short of weapons-grade material — and they’re getting away with it.”

“Evidence which clearly proves Iran’s intentions for nuclear weapons in secret sites in Turquzabad, Teheran & Marivan — is ignored,” he continued. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment. And so has our tolerance.”

“Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning. There are those in the world who seem to view Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as an inevitable reality, as a done deal, or they’ve just become tired of hearing about it,” Bennett added. “Israel doesn’t have that privilege. We cannot tire. We will not tire. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

