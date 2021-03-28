AP tells reporters to not call the border crisis a “crisis”









“Associated Press Vice President and Editor-at-Large for Standards John Daniszewski advised reporters this week to avoid using the word “crisis” in their immigration coverage,” writes Becket Adams at the Washington Examiner, “putting the global news wire on the same page as the Biden administration, which likewise asserts there’s no crisis at the border.”

They don’t report the news. They report Democrat talking points now.

“The current event in the news — a sharp increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors — is a problem for border officials, a political challenge for Biden, and a dire situation for many migrants who make the journey, but it does not fit the classic dictionary definition of a crisis,” the memo absurdly claims.

The Left, which includes the AP, wants you to believe the border invasion isn’t a crisis. Instead, they are claiming it’s the climate, poverty, and other reasons that have nothing to do with the massive migration. The anonymous people come because of Biden’s actions. He opened the border and offered free housing, food, education, and healthcare.

In the interest of informing the public and being fully transparent as a way to inform other editors, this is the internal memo I received from the @AP (4 tweets to follow). Subject: From the Standards Center: A note about the current increase in border entrances Part 1 pic.twitter.com/EBqko6osDB — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 25, 2021

