‘Transparent’ Biden official told senators at the border to delete their photos









According to Republican senators who visited the disastrous, overcrowded conditions at the border, a Biden official, working for the ‘transparent’ Joe Biden in the most ‘transparent’ administration ever, told them to delete their photos.

Sen. Ted Cruz and 18 of his GOP colleagues inspected a shelter in Donna, Texas, which is at more than 700 percent capacity amid a surge of illegal crossings into the United States.

Who knows what diseases they may bring. We know they have COV in large numbers.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun told The Washington Examiner that the direction came from a Biden aide who accompanied the group on the tour.

Braun said Border Patrol agents also told them not to take pictures inside the shelter, but said, “They were telling us that because they had to.”

The Republican senators ignored the totalitarian orders, but instead took pictures, and shared them on social media.

This is what Joe Biden is hiding from the world. These are the images he doesn’t want you to see. He’s not allowing media anywhere near these cages. This is a heartbreaking + unacceptable humanitarian crisis created by bad Biden policy. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/5xXgMqRSou — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 27, 2021

ICYMI: The GOP takes a stand at the border and Senator Ted Cruz says 'enough is enough.' https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/DC2aQg1Cfw — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 27, 2021

Ted Cruz released a must watch video from the border pic.twitter.com/nEE7IoezPr — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 26, 2021

These are the Biden cages. (Faces blurred.) Thousands of kids, in the midst of a pandemic, crammed in at 1500% capacity. This is just one of the “pods” at Donna. There are SEVEN more, equally full. pic.twitter.com/zyMm5yiIPZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 27, 2021

The Biden administration has caused this border crisis, and is trying to cover up the true level of its severity. Republicans have solutions that can immediately reverse the effects of President Biden’s actions. pic.twitter.com/ZRKf3fRwHD — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) March 24, 2021

