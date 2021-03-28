‘Transparent’ Biden official told senators at the border to delete their photos

By
M. Dowling
-
0

According to Republican senators who visited the disastrous, overcrowded conditions at the border, a Biden official, working for the ‘transparent’ Joe Biden in the most ‘transparent’ administration ever, told them to delete their photos.

Sen. Ted Cruz and 18 of his GOP colleagues inspected a shelter in Donna, Texas, which is at more than 700 percent capacity amid a surge of illegal crossings into the United States.

Who knows what diseases they may bring. We know they have COV in large numbers.

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun told The Washington Examiner that the direction came from a Biden aide who accompanied the group on the tour.

Braun said Border Patrol agents also told them not to take pictures inside the shelter, but said, “They were telling us that because they had to.”

The Republican senators ignored the totalitarian orders, but instead took pictures, and shared them on social media.

