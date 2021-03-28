General Flynn’s brother and his wife sue CNN for defamation









CNN is opposed to disinformation, they say. Brian Stelter wants conservative networks taken down because they accuse them of disinformation. Yet CNN is a fount of disinformation. They are professional smear merchants who think it’s okay as long as they’re smearing their perceived enemies.

General Michael Flynn’s brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Leslie Flynn are having none of it. They filed a lawsuit for $75 million in New York City this week, arguing that CNN used a deceptively-edited video in September misportraying them.

According to The Daily Beast, they are accusing CNN of defamation and invasion of privacy for falsely claiming they are QAnon followers in a segment entitled, “CNN Goes Inside A Gathering Of QANON Followers.”

It would be great to see a big win in this case. Someone needs to rein in the smear merchants. Hopefully, the courts will.

At the same time, Project Veritas is moving ahead with a defamation lawsuit against the NY Times, who lied about them in two articles.

