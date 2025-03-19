AP UPDATED It’s Fake News Story About Trump’s BFF Putin

The Associated Press (AP) retracted a story Tuesday claiming that U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard publicly referred to President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as “very good friends.”

The story titled, “Gabbard Says Trump And Putin Are ‘Very Good Friends’ Focused On Strengthening Ties.” Gabbard was referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘are very good friends,’” the AP wrote.

At the end of the story, the publisher wrote that it was UPDATED:

Eds: This story was updated on Mar. 17, 2025, to delete erroneous reporting that U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends.” Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It wasn’t an update. IT WAS A FAKE STORY THEY RETRACTED.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email