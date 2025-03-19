What Is Revealed in the Latest Release of The JFK Files

The JFK Files were released, and one message we received from them was that our government needs to be kept in check with transparency. Most, if not all, of what we are finding out has been leaked over the years, but what we have now is confirmation.

However, a portion of the files were not released. Also, they are not searchable so we definitely don’t have a complete picture.

The intelligence agencies have lied, cheated, and stolen. None of these records should have been hidden from the public.

Mike Pompeo had blocked the release of the JFK files. “I was the CIA Director…and we lied, we cheated and we stole…” Yes, you certainly did. pic.twitter.com/yNGEEd3pWG — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) March 19, 2025

The Gary Underhill Claim

We knew about Gary Underhill, who was convinced a small CIA cabal killed Kennedy. Gary Underhill died nearly six months after Kennedy. In a book written about him, the author said Underhill was right-handed, but the bullet entered behind the left ear. This is an old story.

Sergy predicted the deaths of JFK in Dallas and of Oswald. He predicted MLK’s death.

This guy Sergy knew Oswald would be killed after killing Kennedy and that MLK would also be killed. He knew Kennedy would be killed in Dallas as well pic.twitter.com/xQqq9tX9sx — David (@husky6678) March 18, 2025

The CIA Is Everywhere

Mario Nawful has several documents posted on X. One shows that the CIA had secret bases worldwide – everywhere.

He found a memo on the David Christ, Thornton Anderson, and Walter Szuminski affair. They were three CIA techs caught in Cuba. You can read about them here. Two of the CIA spies escaped, but the techs were caught and imprisoned for 949 days.

Nawful posted a CIA cable revealing a call on November 23, 1963, from a man claiming to be a Polish driver for a Russian vehicle. He warned of Soviet plans to pay someone in the U.S. to assassinate the president.

Another memo Nawful found indicated that the FBI rushed to keep conspiracy theories from developing.

Ruby and Oswald

Zero Hedge has a document questioning whether Ruby and Oswald worked together, but over 400 pages are missing. He also posted a summary of an interview with J. Edgar Hoover, who said he hadn’t found a “scintilla” of evidence of foreign interference.

The CIA was opening mail to the Soviet Union with 300 CIA staff indexing names.

Oswald May Have Had a Handler

This one is interesting. Lee Harvey Oswald was allegedly handled by a Soviet spy tied to the assassinations division.

Lee Harvey Oswald was allegedly handled by KGB officer Kostikov reputedly of Department V. “Department V” is “wet affairs” aka Soviet assassinations! pic.twitter.com/4NDktRjeoS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 19, 2025

After Lee Harvey Oswald’s death, his wife Marina married Kenneth Porter, had a son, and became a naturalized US citizen; his mother, Marguerite, died of cancer and is buried beside him; and his daughters, June and Audrey, live in the Dallas area, keeping their family history private. Their neighbors don’t know their story.

Another memo said Oswald was known to be a poor shot, but so was Thomas Crooks.

The CIA tracked Oswald for 59 days before the assassination. It sounds like the handling of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. They track, and nothing happens.

UPDATE: JFK Files This CIA memo from September 24, 1963, shows Lee Harvey Oswald was actively being monitored by the CIA at least 59 Days before JFK was Assassinated Oswald made contact with the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City, where he inquired about travel to the USSR. This… https://t.co/WxVwPtSAHy pic.twitter.com/oAE4gMyLsn — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 18, 2025

Miscellaneous

A JFK file suggests that Lee Harvey Oswald was a Spy who attempted to get a Visa into the USSR from Mexico City twice. He was considered “the most effective and dangerous intelligence officer in Mexico” by a Russian consular officer.

The CIA and Israeli intelligence had a direct pipeline.

The Deep State didn’t want any information about Israel released.

Intelligence Propagandists

Some things have never changed. Our intelligence agencies are propagandists.

Some juicy pages from the JFK files Califano Papers outlining the CIA using “political and psychological warfare” to spread their influence during the Cold War. These files outline the CIA plan to “penetrate” all radio and television in every country of interest, to combat the… pic.twitter.com/dUbdMxWDkz — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 19, 2025

Potential LBJ involvement is still an unknown.

After hearing this conversation I don’t think we even need the JFK files to understand what happened. pic.twitter.com/qymAwasApB — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) March 17, 2025

The CIA had become a state within a state. This is our Deep State today.

The JFK files show that Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. wrote to JFK that the CIA had become like “a state within a state” and asked “what sort of secret activity is consistent with the preservation of a free social order?” pic.twitter.com/3OtEx9TTR9 — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) March 19, 2025

Caveat

You have to be careful with many of these memos since everything goes into the files, and they aren’t necessarily proven facts.

One document – NOT IN THE JFK FILES – allegedly signed by JFK Jr. calls Joe Biden a traitor, but there is no proof that JFK Jr. signed it. It was not in the JFK files. It was a letter sent several years ago, and someone signed it JFK Jr. It’s a hoax, but Biden is a traitor IMHO.

