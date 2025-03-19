Attorney General Labels Violent Tesla Attacks as ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Attacks on Tesla vehicles and properties across the U.S. have been escalating, with incidents involving arson and vandalism. Attorney General Pam Bondi has labeled these actions as ‘domestic terrorism.’ In response, several perpetrators have been charged, with some facing mandatory minimum sentences of five years.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement last evening regarding a spate of recent attacks on Tesla property:

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Why won’t Democrats condemn these Tesla attacks? They could make statements that would stop it. They now support attacks on these EV cars. Can’t they try not to be so evil?

NOW – Scott Jennings Slams Tesla Attacks as Proof of Left’s Angry Woke Mob Mentality | “That’s the American left right now. It is one angry mob after another, willing to take things into their own hands.” Scott Jennings lit up the Democrat-packed CNN panel, linking the recent… pic.twitter.com/GrawFpT6Si — Overton (@overton_news) March 19, 2025

Something is fundamentally broken in our society if people think that the way to protest against @elonmusk is by setting Teslas on fire. pic.twitter.com/8lbOjAnaLN — Jose del Corral (@J0se) March 19, 2025

Musk: I always thought that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy.. I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things: this doesn’t make any sense. I think there are larger forces at work. pic.twitter.com/9U3MqiJvcE — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

Thousands of Tesla owners were doxxed and threatened. Dozens of Teslas were set on fire and vandalized. A bunch of Tesla dealerships were targeted with violence. Tim Walz hasn’t condemned this coordinated domestic terrorism. Instead, he’s practically celebrating and egging it… pic.twitter.com/FBAs83GrUe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

