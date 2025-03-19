Attorney General Labels Violent Tesla Attacks as ‘Domestic Terrorism’

Attacks on Tesla vehicles and properties across the U.S. have been escalating, with incidents involving arson and vandalism. Attorney General Pam Bondi has labeled these actions as ‘domestic terrorism.’ In response, several perpetrators have been charged, with some facing mandatory minimum sentences of five years.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement last evening regarding a spate of recent attacks on Tesla property:

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences. We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Why won’t Democrats condemn these Tesla attacks? They could make statements that would stop it. They now support attacks on these EV cars. Can’t they try not to be so evil?


