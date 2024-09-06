Apalachee School Shooter’s Father Charged with Murder

Two students and two teachers were killed in the shooting yesterday at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia; nine others were injured. The FBI said the killer was on their radar. It’s getting tiresome hearing that. They never do anything. The father was charged with murder. That’s become the latest thing – hold the parents responsible.

The 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, who used an AR-style weapon in the shooting, surrendered immediately and was taken into custody within minutes. He was charged with four counts of murder today.

He was investigated last year in connection with threats to carry out a school shooting.

The Father Was Charged with Murder

The suspect’s father, Colin Gray, 54, was arrested on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said today.

GBI Director Chris Hosey said at a news conference Thursday night that the charges against Colin Gray stem from “knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon.” He was in custody and being held at the Barrow County Detention Center, officials said Thursday, CBS News.

An aunt said Colt Gray had been “begging for months” for mental health help before he allegedly carried out the attack Wednesday that left four people dead and nine others injured, according to an aunt of his.

He “was begging for help from everybody around him,” Annie Brown, the aunt, told The Washington Post. “The adults around him failed him.”

Colt was expected to see a therapist just before the shooting.

The mother wasn’t even allowed near the boy or the father. The teen’s mother pleaded guilty to a charge of family violence last December and was ordered to have no contact with Colin Gray, her husband, and the suspected shooter’s father, according to Barrow County Superior Court records.

Colt Gray Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Up a School Last Year

In May of last year, the suspect and his father were both interviewed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s office after the FBI received tips about online posts threatening a school shooting, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday night. At the time, investigators didn’t have enough evidence for an arrest or enough probable cause “to take any additional law enforcement action,” the FBI said.

In May 2023, the teen’s father told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that his son was not allowed to use guns without supervision, according to records of the office’s investigation obtained by The Post. The teen told officers that he was concerned that anyone would suggest he would threaten to “shoot up a school, stating that he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” the records show.

The suspect was a new student at Apalachee High, having only been there for a partial day. The day of the shooting was his first full day at the school, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victims killed as Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Christina Irimie, 53; and Richard Aspinwall, 39.

The nine wounded victims were expected to recover.