Obvious Collusion Between Kamala Harris and Vladimir Putin

First, deranged Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris, and now Russian President Putin. The Putin endorsement proves collusion with Russia. She must be made to disavow the endorsement.

Remember when the media falsely claimed neo-Nazi David Duke endorsed Donald Trump in 2016? They made him disavow Duke over and over. They claimed he was courting actual white supremacists.

Duke later explained all he said was Trump was the best of the lot, but his support for Israel was a dealbreaker for him.

She must do the same.

Vladimir Putin endorses Kamala Harris with a smirking grin, barely able to hide his glee at the prospect.