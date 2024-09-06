They Knew for Weeks That Tren de Aragua Took Over Buildings

Not only are blue cities allowing criminals to run rampant, but they are also denying it’s happening.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis dismissed anger over Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings in the Denver suburb of Aurora, calling it “imagination” — despite video footage, police reports, and the city’s mayor confirming it’s happening.

Polis’ press office said it in retaliation for Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky telling The Post that the gang’s takeovers are tied to his policies.

It wasn’t only Polis denying the obvious. Authorities, in general, were dismissing the takeover.

GASLIGHTING

After gaslighting everyone, they knew for weeks that Tren De Aragua was taking over buildings.

Letters obtained by The Denver Gazette from the law firm representing CBZ Management — whose apartment complex in Aurora was shut down over what the city described as safety issues last month — show officials were fully aware weeks ago of accusations that a Venezuelan gang had “forcibly taken control” of the property.

According to the Gazette, in an Aug. 28 letter to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the law firm wrote that CBZ Management had been informed that “Aurora Multi-Family Projects have been forcibly taken control of by gang(s) that have immigrated here from Venezuela.”

Based in Brooklyn, CBZ Management operates rental apartments in New York and Colorado, with 11 properties in Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo,

Aurora officials initially dismissed the company’s claims publicly, calling them “diversionary tactics” and “alternative narratives,” wrote the Gazette. They claimed it was only about code violations.

They aren’t saying that any longer.

Three Aurora complexes were taken over: The Aspen Grove, Whispering Pines, and The Edge at Lowry.

A CONSENT DECREE

In the letter to Weiser, the attorney said the company was informed that the Aurora Police Department could not take “effective action due” to a consent decree with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

“Our clients have, for several months, complained to the Aurora Police Department and the Aurora Code Enforcement Division about the lawlessness surrounding the Aurora Multi-Family Projects,” the letter stated, wrote the Gazette. “For the most part, the response has been very little and totally ineffective.”

Since the death of a black man, Elijah McClain, by two officers and a medical person, the police have been rendered ineffective.

The gang takeover occurred on June 27, according to the law firm.