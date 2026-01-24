Appeals Court Agrees There’s Probable Cause to Charge Don Lemon But Won’t Sign Arrest Warrants

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon reveals that the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the DOJ established probable cause to charge Don Lemon, among several others. However, they refused to order a lower court to sign arrest warrants.

CBS News reports that the ruling came after the Justice Department asked the appellate court to compel the U.S. District Court in Minnesota to sign five arrest warrants for civil rights charges. They alleged that the defendants were unlawfully interfering with the churchgoers’ constitutionally-protected freedom to practice religion.

The ruling made public on Saturday did not identify the names of the five defendants for whom the Justice Department is seeking arrest warrants, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS that Lemon is one of them.

In its opinion, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said that while they believe the department has established probable cause to justify the arrests, they did not believe the Justice Department’s claim that it “has no other adequate means of obtaining the requested relief.”

This is after Democrats threw old women into prison for years for praying in front of an abortion clinic under the same statute.

It’s not clear what the Justice Department will do next.