President Trump Will Skip the Super Bowl Over Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), the Puerto Rican entertainer who hates ICE, Trump, and singing in English, is back. He will perform at the Super Bowl halftime performance and will do so in a dress. Can’t wait. The problem with Bad Bunny isn’t the dress nonsense; it is that he appears to be anti-American.

He says the dress is to honor queer icons.

Nothing about this is unusual for him. Jay-Z, who picks the halftime entertainment, chose Bunny to perform because Jay-Z is also far-left.

According to a Radar Online report, Bunny will wear the dress at the NFL’s biggest game of the year to “honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance, and cultural rebellion.”

The report states:

“He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes,” confided a stylist involved in the Spanish-speaking rapper’s top-secret fittings.

“He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture.”

Another glam-team source said, “He’s not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what’s coming. Zero.”

The NFL prefers to contribute to the degradation of society by hating the USA, so they will be fine with it. Bunny is just another idiot.

President Trump will not attend the Super Bowl over this insanity.