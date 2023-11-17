Appellate Court Temporarily Lifts Gag Order on Donald Trump

A judge in the state’s Appellate Division temporarily lifted Manhattan Judge Engoron’s gag order on Donald Trump. Gag orders are mostly a violation of the First Amendment. Now, Donald Trump can again insult Judge Engoron, his aide, the prosecutors, Tish James, the attorney general, and any dishonest witnesses.

According to the New York Post, “Judge David Friedman – with the state’s Appellate Division, First Department – issued the ruling from the bench Thursday afternoon, citing free speech concerns.”

“Friedman lifted Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s gag order from the first week of trial, finding that the order could be a violation of Trump’s constitutional right to free speech.”

The Appellate Division judge ordered the stay after Trump’s attorneys appealed the gag order that Judge Arthur Engoron had put in place as being “unconstitutional,” reports NBC News.

In a brief handwritten ruling Thursday, Appellate Division Justice David Friedman said he was granted an interim stay on the gag order given the “constitutional and statutory rights at issue.”

The pause will remain in place until at least Nov. 27, when a full panel of appeals court judges will consider the matter.

Trump should start hitting out. He has eleven days.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I won’t tolerate it,” Engoron said after finding out about the social media post and critical comments Trump had made about the clerk to reporters covering the trial in Manhattan.

The judge has fined Trump twice for a total of $15,000 after finding he violated last month’s order. Hopefully, a judge will return the favor.

The judge expanded the order to include Trump’s attorneys last week.

I’m not a lawyer, but it sounds like an abuse of power.

Engoron didn’t like him criticizing his staff or anyone, so he took his free speech away.

Related