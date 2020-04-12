Apple-Google work on a tracking system as government considers immunity cards

Silicon Valley giants Google and Apple have joined together to help stop the spread of coronavirus with the development of a Bluetooth tracking system called contact tracing.

This comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a CNN host he would consider immunity cards for Americans. The government is considering it.

Fauci told CNN’s New Day that the Trump administration is considering giving out certificates showing a person has previously had coronavirus and recovered, which could help reduce transmission as people return to work in the coming months.

“I mean, it’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not,” he said. “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances.”

THE TRACKER

In a press release Friday, the companies announced their contact tracing software for iPhones and Androids, which is meant to help reduce the spread of the virus.

To help public health officials slow the spread of #COVID19, Google & @Apple are working on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https://t.co/T0j88YBcFu — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

TRACING OR TRACKING?

The technology is expected to make it easier for governments and public health officials to track down those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Using Bluetooth signals, the system will identify what other phones, which have also consented [voluntary? for how long?] to the platform, were in close contact for a certain duration of time. If someone in the catalog enters that they have tested positive for COVID-19, the technology will use encryption to notify every device that came into close proximity with it via exposure alert.

This is to help the users and governments understand the reach of the virus.

“What they’re trying to do is solve a problem with an invisible, fast moving killer,” explained AP tech writer Frank Bajak. “You need technology, a lot of people believe, to tackle (it), because so many people who are infected with the virus aren’t showing symptoms and they’re transmitting it that way.”

ANONYMOUS TRACKING

This has the potential to rob Americans of their freedoms, all under the guise of keeping us safe and healthy.

We see the overreaches in this temporary social distancing mandate. Churches have been singled out and drive-in churches are banned, for example. However, Google and Apple claim it will all be anonymous.

Then there is the problem of hacking.

Details haven’t been revealed at this time.

THE VACCINE

At the same time, Bill Gates, who funds the wildly inaccurate charts that led to the lockdown, is working toward a vaccine. Most prefer a cure to the vaccine right now. Vaccines take years if at all. We still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS and many vaccines have side effects.

He wants full indemnity for his vaccine. In other words, if it harms people, they can’t sue.

Translation: Gates wants to foist a corona vaccine on entire world knowing it will have deleterious side effects on millions of people & calls for governments to indemnify him & protect him from liability for the mass-scale harm his vaccine will do in the name of public health. https://t.co/NbM3hIhlF5 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) April 10, 2020