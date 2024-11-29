Apple Puts Out a Normal Ad

Apple released a wholesome holiday ad with white Christian people. There were no signs of people who had unusual families. Since this is the majority of the people in the country, it was nice to see. We’ve been hated and ignored for so long.

You could also understand what they were selling. Some of the ads are so bizarre that you don’t know what they want you to buy.

Enjoy this. It might not last long.

I’m stunned. Apple just released the single greatest pro-parenting ad in the history of American advertising. The pro-family cultural revolution is here. Watch. Try not to cry… pic.twitter.com/30JvZkuMjJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 28, 2024

This ad is an example of a dumb ad by Jaguar. Why would this ad make anyone buy a Jaguar?

‘Bud Light’ level re-branding. Last couple of years have been the worst I have ever seen in marketing.

Just awful and delusional. In case someone is wondering, this is a new commercial for ‘Jaguar’. They make cars. pic.twitter.com/D5j0FVz2Mg — Carmine (@AtRanchoRelaxo) November 23, 2024

