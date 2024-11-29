Apple Puts Out a Normal Ad

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Apple released a wholesome holiday ad with white Christian people. There were no signs of people who had unusual families. Since this is the majority of the people in the country, it was nice to see. We’ve been hated and ignored for so long.

You could also understand what they were selling. Some of the ads are so bizarre that you don’t know what they want you to buy.

Enjoy this. It might not last long.

This ad is an example of a dumb ad by Jaguar. Why would this ad make anyone buy a Jaguar?


