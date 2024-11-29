How’s That Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire Working Out?

M DOWLING
For the second time in two days, the IDF confirms it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity and movement of a portable rocket launcher. They believe the terrorists were preparing to bomb them.

The IDF said on the 27th that everything was in place for the ceasefire.

Following the directive of the political echelon, the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon took effect at 04:00 today, and the IDF has been operating accordingly.
IDF troops are stationed at their positions in southern Lebanon.

Over the past hour, the IDF identified a vehicle with several suspects in a zone prohibited for movement in Lebanese territory. IDF troops fired to prevent them from advancing, and the suspects left the area.

The IAF remains ready to act across Lebanese territory, and the IDF Aerial Defense Array is also in a high state of defensive readiness.

There are currently no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines.

The IDF will operate against anyone who attempts to breach the ceasefire agreement and will continue to protect the citizens of Israel.

