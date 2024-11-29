How’s That Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire Working Out?

For the second time in two days, the IDF confirms it carried out an airstrike in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah activity and movement of a portable rocket launcher. They believe the terrorists were preparing to bomb them.

WATCH: After identifying terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher in southern Lebanon, the Israel Air Force thwarted the threat pic.twitter.com/yAsWoCTKZP — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 29, 2024

The IDF said on the 27th that everything was in place for the ceasefire.

Following the directive of the political echelon, the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon took effect at 04:00 today, and the IDF has been operating accordingly.

IDF troops are stationed at their positions in southern Lebanon.

Over the past hour, the IDF identified a vehicle with several suspects in a zone prohibited for movement in Lebanese territory. IDF troops fired to prevent them from advancing, and the suspects left the area.

The IAF remains ready to act across Lebanese territory, and the IDF Aerial Defense Array is also in a high state of defensive readiness.

There are currently no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines.

The IDF will operate against anyone who attempts to breach the ceasefire agreement and will continue to protect the citizens of Israel.

Well, that don’t have this site any longer:

Yesterday, Hezbollah had a precision-guided missile manufacturing site—today, they don’t. Hezbollah’s largest precision-guided missiles manufacturing site, 1.4km wide and 70m underground, was struck and dismantled by IAF fighter jets yesterday. Precision-guided missiles and… pic.twitter.com/Tct7DiXwfq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 27, 2024

⭕️70% of Hezbollah’s UAV stockpile and most of the cruise missile inventory of Hezbollah’s Aerial Unit (127) were destroyed yesterday. As part of the IDF’s operational activity in Lebanon, IAF fighter jets launched a comprehensive strike last night, prior to the ceasefire… pic.twitter.com/4AZvM6MgDl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 27, 2024

