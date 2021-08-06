Apple will spy on the confidential Cloud information

















Apple announced they will spy on everyone’s Cloud, not in those words but that is what it will amount to. The Cloud was supposed to be private and secure.

He has a good excuse for going this route. Apple will look for child porn, but that is only the beginning.

Expect people to go to prison for myriad other reasons and don’t forget the censorship they are planning.

Maybe he’s been dealing with Maoist China for too long.

To Protect the Children

Apple says to “protect children,” they’re updating every iPhone to continuously compare your photos and cloud storage against a secret blacklist. If it finds a hit, they call the cops. iOS will also tell your parents if you view a nude in iMessage.

This is very bad news. The truth is they don’t have the capability to spy on only child porn. They have to spy on everything.

It’s an intrusion.

They say they want to ‘think different and open a back door to your private life.

Apple is planning to build a backdoor into its data storage system and its messaging system.

Child exploitation is a serious problem but this is a terrible idea. A better idea would be to stop the illegal alien traffickers from crossing the border.

EFF writes, “We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again now: it’s impossible to build a client-side scanning system that can only be used for sexually explicit images sent or received by children. As a consequence, even a well-intentioned effort to build such a system will break key promises of the messenger’s encryption itself and open the door to broader abuses.”

“All it would take to widen the narrow backdoor that Apple is building is an expansion of the machine learning parameters to look for additional types of content, or a tweak of the configuration flags to scan, not just children’s, but anyone’s accounts. That’s not a slippery slope; that’s a fully built system just waiting for external pressure to make the slightest change.”

It’s not a slippery slope, it is the CCP-like system ready to go.

The featured image came from the patriots win website.

Related















