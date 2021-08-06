New startling data out of UK and a CDC director who is using old data

















England’s Public Health agency reported, “The delta variant of COVID-19 may produce similar virus levels regardless of vaccination status. This is according to early analysis. Dr. Simon Clarke, a microbiology professor, says the early findings are a “big deal” but more work is needed to confirm them and find a definitive answer.”

Policies should not be made based on this, but that won’t stop the new rulers, the medical bureaucrats. It already has. The US has people masking up and they’re talking lockdowns and vaccine passports.

Public Health England (PHE) said initial findings suggested: “levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people”.

“This may have implications for people’s infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not,” it added.

That makes the case to not get vaccinated for some. Is that the new message? What is their message?

JUST IN – New figures from Public Health England say nearly 35% hospitalized with #COVID19 had received two doses of a vaccine.pic.twitter.com/qzNTOV9hc8 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 6, 2021

The UK appears to be going full commie.

“#COVID19 vaccination will be required to travel “forevermore” and young people will “not be able to leave the country” without it, the UK transport secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC,” Disclose TV tweeted.

The CDC is making decisions on some bad data and old data. That’s disconcerting. For example, the masking mandates are based on one non-peer-reviewed study.

Now we find out the CDC is using two months old data.

The media is presenting Teleprompter Joe’s speech as clamping down on the unvaccinated. In truth, the figurehead is talking mindlessly based on bad data.

