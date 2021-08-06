New startling data out of UK and a CDC director who is using old data

England’s Public Health agency reported, “The delta variant of COVID-19 may produce similar virus levels regardless of vaccination status. This is according to early analysis. Dr. Simon Clarke, a microbiology professor, says the early findings are a “big deal” but more work is needed to confirm them and find a definitive answer.”
Policies should not be made based on this, but that won’t stop the new rulers, the medical bureaucrats. It already has. The US has people masking up and they’re talking lockdowns and vaccine passports.
Public Health England (PHE) said initial findings suggested: “levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people”.
“This may have implications for people’s infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not,” it added.
That makes the case to not get vaccinated for some. Is that the new message? What is their message?
JUST IN – New figures from Public Health England say nearly 35% hospitalized with #COVID19 had received two doses of a vaccine.
The UK appears to be going full commie.
“#COVID19 vaccination will be required to travel “forevermore” and young people will “not be able to leave the country” without it, the UK transport secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC,” Disclose TV tweeted.
The CDC is making decisions on some bad data and old data. That’s disconcerting. For example, the masking mandates are based on one non-peer-reviewed study.
Now we find out the CDC is using two months old data.
The media is presenting Teleprompter Joe’s speech as clamping down on the unvaccinated. In truth, the figurehead is talking mindlessly based on bad data.
What an evil, neurotic person Walensky is. She has guilt written all over her face.
She’s been caught in lies and altered positions. She’s a tool of pharma and leftists.
There is no good data from the CDC, new or old.
Didn’t Israel, a rapidly pro-jab country, say over 60% of the sick were jabbed? They have more credibility than US sources.
Where are these Delta variant numbers coming from, certainly NOT the PCR tests. The CDC lab alone tests for the variant by using small samples of positive tests across the country to “determine” the spread of Delta. It is supposedly comparable to random surveys conducted, but that seems misleading. To get a sample of opinions is, and cannot be the same with medical issues. If there are clusters, which is how medical officials are making determinations on policy, it doesn’t translate that the entire state is similarly infected. One has to ask, *WHY wasn’t THIS same method applied from the very beginning with Covid, rather than labeling “With” Covid and “From” Covid as equal. That’s because this method will increase the Delta across the entire country. Of course the dozen emails sent to a County Commissioner elicited Zero response. Furthermore, has the CDC even improved their “testing” ability. Outside labs had to be solicited because the CDC wasn’t up to the task.
Why can you test positive and then negative and then positive again on the same day?…………Because the tests don’t work……………….Why do ‘breakthrough cases’ turn up?……………..Because the tests don’t work….Why can you ‘catch covid’ more than once?………..Because the tests don’t work………….You can die in a traffic accident, fall down the stairs, get bacterial pneumonia, have a coronary thrombosis, die of old age, or shoot yourself in the head – and a PCR test can make you a ‘Covid death’……….there is NO DELTA VARIANT ………..FAUCI is already saying theres a new variant comming ?????