Dems push PA ‘moderate’ who votes with Pelosi 98.4% of the time

















What is a moderate Democrat these days? A moderate is someone who votes with Marxist Pelosi 98.4% of the time.

Axios reported that “Centrist congressman Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) announced that he’ll run for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat in the 2022 midterms.”

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) announced Friday that he’ll join the Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who plans to retire.

“The centrist Lamb, 37, joins a crowded field in a state that’s critical for Democrats’ chances of retaining control of the Senate,” the outlet states.

“Lamb first rose to prominence when he narrowly won a 2018 House special election in a Pittsburgh-area seat that Donald Trump carried by nearly 20 points in 2016.”

The reason he won is mostly because he lied about being a Centrist. It’s an old Democrat trick. There are no Centrists.

“Lamb has been critical of the left-wing of the Democratic Party in the past, and he’s earned praise from President Biden, who says the young congressman reminds him of his late son Beau.”

Yes, and he votes with the far-left. And he won praise from the now-neo-Marxist Joe Biden.

Those are his credentials apparently. They are the lure. Look at the shiny object.

Lamb has primary opponents just as far-left as he is. He hits all the buttons in the promises department, however.

“We need to raise pay for working people, protect your retirement and make sure you have health care when you need it,” he added. “All of these issues are on the line next year. And our opponents will lie about them, just like they lie about elections.”

The far-left Act Blue is pushing Conor Lamb.

“Centrist?” According to ProPublica Conor Lamb voted with Nancy Pelosi 93% of the time last Congress. This Congress? It’s 98.4%. https://t.co/ZC7VLsRk6J — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 6, 2021

